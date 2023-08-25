JUST-IN: Nigerian Military Buries 22 Officers Killed In Niger

The National Military Cemetery in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is serving as the final resting place for no fewer than 22 soldiers of the Nigerian Army who lost their lives in action in Niger State.

New Telegraph recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) confirmed the deaths of at least 36 officers who were killed in combat on August 14, 2023.

The officers’ helicopter was shot down by some insurgents in the Zungeru area of Niger State.

Following recent banditry in the area, the troops were deployed to Kundu hamlet in the Wushishi Local Government Area.

Some of the deceased officers had already been buried by their various families, with remaining the 22 being interred on Friday.

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, and other service chiefs are currently at the cemetery.