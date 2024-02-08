JUST-IN: Nigerian Actress, Ethel Aderemi Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ethel Aderemi, popularly known as Ekpe is dead.

New Telegraph reports that the thespian died of cancer on Wednesday, February 7 in Lagos State.

The news of her demise was announced on a Facebook page on Wednesday night by the Director General of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). Shaibu Husseini.

He said, “I have been reliably informed that Ethel Ekpe, the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), by Ken Saro Wiwa titled ‘Basi and Company’ has passed on.

“The actress and later-day Pastor will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter, Ethel, after her. Good night, good woman.”

The deceased was featured in Aguila Njamah’s movie, Heartbeat, Tchidi Chikere’s Speak the Word, and Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen’s Traumatised.