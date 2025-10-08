Nigeria has officially announced its preparedness to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abuja, a move that, if successful, would see the prestigious motorsport return to Africa for the first time since 1993.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, confirmed that the bid has been formally submitted to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Formula 1 Management (FOM) through Opus Racing Promotions, which serves as Nigeria’s representative in the negotiation process.

According to Dikko, the initiative goes beyond simply organizing a race.

He said, “This bid is about demonstrating Nigeria’s capability, creativity, and commitment to developing world-class sporting facilities.

“It’s a defining step that could reposition Nigeria on the global motorsport and sports tourism map.”

The proposed Abuja Grand Prix has already secured the backing of key government figures and several private sector investors. Invitations have also been sent to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, to visit Abuja for preliminary site assessments and stakeholder discussions.

This development follows the success of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix earlier this year, which marked Africa’s debut in the all-electric powerboat series. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed that event as a symbol of Nigeria’s drive toward innovation and sustainable energy.

Nigeria’s growing ambitions in international sports continue, as the country is also vying to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to the Commonwealth Federation to grant Nigeria the honor of hosting the centenary edition, which would make it the first African nation ever to do so.