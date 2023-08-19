JUST-IN: Niger Gov Appoints 131 Additional Women Into Various Positions

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has approved the appointment of 131 women into various political positions in the state.

This is in fulfilment of his promise to carry women along in his administration.

The appointments according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS Ibrahim Bologi are for the position of Coordinators and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

Out of the 131 appointments, 41 are Coordinators while 90 are SSAs.

While congratulating them, the Governor called on them to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of his administration’s policy thrusts.