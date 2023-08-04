JUST-IN: Niger Cuts Ties With Nigeria As Peace Talk Fails

Following the coup in Niger Republic, the military junta on Thursday cut ties with Nigeria after the efforts of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to resolve the ongoing impasse failed.

New Telegraph recalls that the ECOWAS had issued a seven-day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum to avoid a possible clash with the junta.

But on Thursday, August 3, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who doubled as the Chairman of the ECOWAS sent a high-powered delegation to the country to meet with the coup leaders.

The delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) only met with representatives of the junta.

Subsequently, Niger severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France, its coloniser, and the United States.

“The functions of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Republic of Niger” to France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States are terminated,” Radio France International quoted one of the putschists to have said on national television.

Details later…