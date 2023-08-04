JUST-IN: Niger APC Chairman Resign

The Chairman of the Niger State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has voluntarily resigned from his position.

Jikantoro announced his resignation immediately after the meeting of the state executive and other stakeholders held at the party secretariat in Minna, saying that his quitting was for a positive purpose.

He declared that it was based on personal conviction after wide consultations for the betterment of the APC in Niger state while assuring that he will give his best to the party at any given time.

The immediate past APC Chairman explained that he has never had issues with the party executives or State Working Committee SWC in the state.

The Zonal Chairman from Zone C, Alhaji Amino Bobbi has been nominated as the acting Chairman of the party in the state.

Bobbi, however, said he will reposition the party for the better in an acting capacity before a special Congress will be held to usher in a substantive Chairman.

Reacting to the development in an interview, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s Special Adviser on political matters, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo said there is no friction in the party, noting that Jikantoro announced his decision during a meeting with the Governor, SSG, Speaker and himself who insisted despite persuasion before the Governor accepted his resignation.

He explained that the party is given ways to groom younger ones to take charge of the state APC hence a generational shift just as it is expected to see an improvement in all spheres of the party because the current chairman is young, cool-hearted, closed to the masses, listening ears and down to earth to pilot the affairs of the party to greater height.

It could be recalled that the immediate past chairman Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago had settled their differences before the 2023 general elections just as he was vehemently denied ministerial nominee from the party in Niger state.