On Tuesday, the newly elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda alongside other members of the House, met with the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) to discuss recent developments in the state legislature.

The visit, described as a familiarization meeting, aimed to brief the council on the impeachment of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, which occurred on Monday, January 13 at the Lagos Assembly.

The new Speaker, while speaking at the meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining collaboration between the Assembly and the council to ensure good governance in Lagos State.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Meranda said, “We came to familiarize ourselves with the GAC, seek their blessings and to brief them on recent developments, including the impeachment of the former Speaker, Obasa, which was a decision of the Assembly to ensure accountability and integrity in governance.”

Mudashiru Obasa, who had served as Speaker since 2015, was impeached following allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office.

The decision, backed by a majority of Assembly members, was seen as a step toward upholding transparency and accountability in the state legislature.

Meranda also highlighted priorities for the Assembly under the new leadership, including fostering unity among members and advancing the legislative agenda for the benefit of Lagos residents.

