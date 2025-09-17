JUST-IN: NECO Releases 2025 SSCE Results

…38 Schools, 13 States involved in various forms of malpractice

…As NECO Blacklists 9 supervisors

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Wednesday released the results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) internals.

While releasing the results before newsmen at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, the Council Registrar, Prof Dantana Wushishi, said 818,492 candidates, representing 60.26 per cent, made five credits, including Mathematics and English Language.

Prof. Wushishi said of the 1,367,210 candidates that registered for the examination, only 1,358,339 sat for it, adding that of the total candidates that sat for the examination, 680,292 were males and 678,047 females.

He also disclosed that the number of candidates who made five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, is 1,144,496, representing 84.26 per cent.

The Registrar said, “The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2025 is 3,878 as against 10,094 in 2024, which shows a reduction of 61.58 per cent”.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the number of candidates with special needs is 1,622, with 741 having hearing impairment, 191 with visual impairment, 100 having albinism, 95 having autism, 110 having low vision and 185 with a dermatoglyphic.

Prof. Wushishi also disclosed that during the conduct of the 2025 SSCE, 38 schools were found to have been involved in the whole-school (Mass) cheating in 13 States.

Accordingly, he said the schools will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.

Similarly, nine Supervisors: three in Rivers state, one in Niger state, three in FCT, one in Kano and Osun states respectively were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting, lateness, unruly behaviour, assault and insubordination.

The Registrar further disclosed that a case of communal class affected eight schools in Lamorde Local Government in Adamawa state, resulting in the disruption of examinations between 7th and 25th July, 2025, with a total of 13 subjects and 29 papers involved.

He disclosed that talks have begun with the State Government with a view to conducting the examinations for the affected schools, adding that “the results of the eight affected schools cannot be released now, because they are incomplete”.

While reeling out the performance analysis by states, Prof. Wushishi said Candidates from Abia State led other states as they scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English language, making 83.31 per cent. The state also leads in candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English language, 95.40 per cent.

For least performed States with five credits and above, including mathematics and English language, Sokoto state is at the bottom of the table with 35.00 per cent.

While formally declaring the release of the results, he said the results are released exactly 54 days after the last written paper