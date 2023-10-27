JUST-IN: NDLEA Arrests 252 Suspects In Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State on Thursday said it has arrested 252 suspected drug dealers and traffickers in nine months.

The state Commander, Buba Wakawa disclosed this through the Assistant Commander Narcotic, in charge of Media and Advocacy, Ondoimi Bebetu.

He said the suspects were arrested between January and September and that the arrested suspects who were considered users were counselled and released to their loved ones, adding that the law permits the agency to counsel them.

He explained that in fighting drug traffickers, the agency liaises with the police, army, DSS and other sister agencies to carry out periodic raids in hotels and event centres in the state to arrest drug dealers and traffickers.

According to him. “From January till date, NDLEA has arrested 252 suspected drug traffickers and peddlers in the state. Some of them have been jailed, some are still in court while others have been counselled.

“We go to hotels and recreational centres where young boys and girls hide to traffick drugs. The arrested suspects are usually questioned to know those who are dealers, drug peddlers and users.”

He said though the drug war in Edo State has been very challenging the agency has been doing its best to curtail drug use and supply chain in the state

He added, “Some of the commonest drugs from these dealers are cannabis, tramadol, cocaine, heroin, colorado and codeine syrup. The users sniff this drug, sometimes cook or chew them raw while they smoke the dried one, and swallow tramadol,” he added.