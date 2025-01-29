Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended commercial airline, Max Air for three months following an incident involving one of the aircraft’s tyre burst at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Tuesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the passenger flight, Max Air B734, operated by the aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD, on landing at the airport, at 10:51 pm, suffered a wheel landing gear collapse and a tyre burst while landing on the runway at the airport throwing passengers into a panic.

However, the six crew members and 53 passengers onboard did not suffer any major injuries during the incident.

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the runway has since been cleared and flight operations have resumed at the airport. The regulator said the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has also initiated an investigation into the occurrence.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, the spokesman for the regulatory agency, Michael Achimugu, “The NCAA will provide the required support to the NSIB in this regard. It must be stated that the specific cause(s) of this incident can only be established after the NSIB has conducted its investigation.

“It is instructive to note that the NCAA had commenced organisational risk profiles for each scheduled operator, including Max Air, which is nearing its conclusion.

“However, as a result of this incident, Max Air is suspending its domestic flight operations for a period of three months with effect from midnight, 31st January 2025, to allow for an internal appraisal of its operations by its management.”

“The regulator said during the period, it would conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air.

“The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of Max Air’s organization, procedures, personnel, and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3(b) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, while the economic audit will critically examine the financial health of the airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.

“The resumption of Max Air’s domestic flight operations will be predicated on the satisfactory completion of this audit.

“The NCAA is aware of the inconvenience this action may cause intending passengers of Max Air. However; the safety and well-being of passengers is paramount,” the statement concluded.

