JUST-IN: NCAA Suspends All Foreign Lease Aircrafts Of United Nigeria Airlines

Hours after one of the aircraft of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), diverted to Asaba International Airport, rather than the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has suspended all the wet-leased aircraft under the airline.

A source close to the NCAA, On Monday, disclosed that the apex civil aviation regulatory body took the decision via a letter communicated to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline.

It was gathered that immediately after the incident gained traction on social media on Sunday, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu called an emergency meeting of the agency, where it was resolved that the excuse given by the airline was not tenable to the authority.

A former Director General of the Agency, Benedict Adeyileka confirmed the development saying the incumbent DG of NCAA, (Captain Musa Nuhu) could suspend United Airlines pending investigation.

He condemned United Airlines’s action, describing it as unprofessional and needing a thorough investigation.

“Just confirmed that their sub-Part G of their AOC is suspended. This means all their foreign registered aircraft are on subpart G.

“If you take the flight from Lagos to Abuja, the Captain is supposed to announce that it is landing in Asaba for whatever reason, but that was not the case.

“The director of the NCAA has the power to suspend that operation pending the investigation on the matter”.