JUST-IN: Navy Appoints New Spokesperson

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Aiwuyor Augustine Adams-Aliu, as the new Director of Information (DINFO), to take over from Rear Admiral Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who has been redeployed to Headquarters Naval Training Command as the Chief Staff Officer.

A statement signed on Friday by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Rear Admiral JD Akpan, said the appointment was approved by the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Born on 15 December 1977 in Lagos Commodore Adams-Aliu attended Shepherd Hill Primary School and Kings College Lagos before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1995, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1999 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in the year 2000 as a member of 47 Regular Course.

The new DINFO has attended several professional courses, including the Captain Career Course at the United States Army Infantry School, Atlanta, from 2007 to 2008. He also attended the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, for the Junior and Senior Staff Courses in 2004 and 2010 respectively. Adams-Aliu later graduated from the Naval War College Nigeria in 2018 and the United States Naval War College in 2019.

Adams-Aliu commenced his naval career, serving as Watch Keeping Officer onboard various Nigerian Navy Ships from the year 2000 to 2004. He also served as a military observer in the United Nations Mission in Liberia from 2011 – 2012.

He was the Officer in Charge of the Nigerian Navy Ship BENIN and Squadron Commander of SHALDAG Boat squadron from 2013 to 2014 and between 2016 and 2018, he was the Pioneer Commanding Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship KARADUWA, the second Nigerian Navy (indigenously) built Seaward Defence Boat (SDBII).