JUST-IN: Nathaniel Bassey Petitions IGP Over Allegations He fathered Mercy Chinwo’s Son

Prominent Nigerian gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over claims that he fathered Mercy Chinwo’s son.

The gospel singer in the petition sighted by New Telegraph asked the IGP to look into and bring charges against four people he claimed were engaging in criminal defamation and cyberstalking.

Bassey, through his attorneys, Peter Abraham, Uche Matthew, Gbenga Agunloye, and Anthony Abia filed the petition on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Four social media users claimed last week that Bassey was the father of the famous gospel singer’s son; their claims gained widespread traction on X.

As a result, the attorneys implored the police to look into the petition against the four social media users, Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot, and Dj Spoiltkid as soon as possible.

The petition reads: “Our client is a gospel music minister whose songs and ministrations have impacted the lives of so many from different walks of life across the globe.

“On Friday, the 29th day of March 2024, Mercy Chinwo Blessed another popular gospel music minister, and her husband posted pictures of their son and themselves on different social media platforms.

“However, our client was disheartened, saddened, and grossly disturbed to find that the above-mentioned suspects, as mischief makers with a criminal intent to destroy the image and character of our client, had made different social media posts of defamatory matter, calling our client ‘the father of minister Mercy Chinwo Blessed’s son,’ a woman who is married to another man.

“The post by Mr. Okoronkwo Ejike has since gone viral on the platform. In reaction to the post, Mr. Kingsley Ibeh commented on Mr. Okoronkwo’s post with a picture of our client with the caption “The real father of the baby.

“In a post on the platform “X” formerly known as Twitter, “Dj SpoiltKid” a verified X user, quoted the statement by Okoronkwo Ejike along with a screenshot of the post and added, “When are we doing DNA test?”

“In another post, Mr. Terrence Ekot, on the platform “X” made a post thus: “Take a look at the stunning resemblance of mercy chinwo’s son and Nathaniel Bassey.

“Though duo has been working together on several projects in the past..what do you have to say?”