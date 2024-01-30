JUST-IN: NASIEC Postpones Nasarawa LG Elections Indefinitely

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has postponed the forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled for Aug. 31 in the state indefinitely.

Mr Ayuba Wandai, Chairman of the Commission announced the development at an emergency meeting with the Nasarawa State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Monday in Lafia.

According to him, the postponement was sequel to an originating summon served on the Commission by a Federal High Court, Lafia.

Wambai said one Paul John and 12 others had dragged the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and the Commission to the court challenging section 8 (e) of the LG election Law, 2018 and the 2024 elections guidelines as released by the commission.

“As a law-abiding institution, we have studied and analysed the originating summons and issues contained therein and decided to postpone the election indefinitely, to face the court case.

“The commission has consulted its lawyers and has been advised that a party to a suit is not expected to do anything that can tamper with the resolutions of the court.

“The commission has directed its lawyers to apply for an accelerated hearing of the matter to enable it to resume normal election activities,” he said.

Wandai also disclosed that all scheduled activities leading to the conduct of the elections had been postponed indefinitely.

Responding on behalf of the political parties, Mr Cletus Ogah, IPAC Chairman in the state, commended the commission for always carrying them along in its activities.

He said many political parties had gone far in their preparation for the election based on the timetable released by the commission in 2023.

Ogah said that they however have no option than to wait for the commission to deal with the court case.