JUST-IN: Nasarawa PDP Spokesperson Resigns From Party

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in Nasarawa State, Jonathan Ipaa, has resigned from the opposition party.

Ipaa, a Press Secretary to the party in the state since 2024, resigned from the party on Tuesday, March 17.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the PDP Tundun Adebu Kwashir Ward Chairman, dated 17th March, 2026, was copied to Obi Local Government Party Chairman, and the State party chairman, Hon Gambo Alhassan and Alhaji Adamu Bako Ninga respectively.

Ipaa appreciated the party for giving him the opportunity to serve the party in the capacities of secretary of the reconciliation committee, Obi local government in 2023 and Press Secretary at the state level from 2024 till March 2026.

The resignation letter reads in parts: “I wish to inform you of my painful decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me to serve the party as Secretary, Reconciliation Committee, Obi LGA 2023 and the Press Secretary at the state level from 2024 to date, respectively.

“I wish the party all the best in her future endeavours”, Ipaa said.