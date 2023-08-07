JUST-IN: Nasarawa Monarch, Wife Kidnap By Gunmen

On Sunday, The King of the Gurku Community in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, HRH Jibril Mamman Waziri, and his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Waziri, were taken hostage by heavily armed men believed to be kidnappers.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen who kidnapped the First-Class Royal father and his wife around 10: am took them to an unidentified location which is situated around the local mountains.

According to a source who is privy to the development, “It was around 10 pm when the sad incident occurred. The gunmen who came in their numbers, abducted the Chief and his wife. They did not get any help from the security agencies which was why the gunmen were able to take them away.

“We are calling on the Police and other security agencies to urgently intervene in the matter so that they can be released as soon as possible.”

READ ALSO:

Also confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel said measures were being made to save the chief and his wife from harm.

He said, “I wish to confirm that around 10 pm of August 6, 2023, a distress call was received by the Nasarawa State Police Command that the palace of the Chief of Gurku town located 10 kilometers away from Mararaba main town in a mountainous area, was invaded by men suspected to be kidnappers.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the Chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination. The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them proved abortive.

“The Commissioner of police has further deployed additional men of the tactical teams; the anti-kidnapping unit, and officers from the Karu area command to the scene in order to rescue the Chief and his wife unhurt.”