JUST-IN: Nasarawa LG Chairman, Anadaha Kidnapped By Gunmen

The Chairman of Akwanga Local Government in Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Andaha, has been reportedly kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

The council head was abducted alongside other persons in the community by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

A renowned philanthropist in the local government, Adamu Umar, also known as Maccido, was also whisked away by the assailants, according to reports.

READ ALSO:

The abduction happened late Monday night while the victims were travelling on the Andaha-Akwanga road.

The gunmen reportedly emerged from the bushes and forcefully took the victims to an undisclosed location.

“The gunmen appeared from the bush and whisked away the kidnapped victims to yet-to-be-identified destination,” a source who pleaded anonymity told journalists on Tuesday morning.

However, the state command of the Nigeria Police Force has not issued any official statement as regards the incident as of the time of filing this report.