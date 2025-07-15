JUST IN: Nasarawa Information Ministry Perm Sec Kidnapped

The Permanent Secretary in the Nasarawa State Ministry of Information, Tourism and Culture, Barrister Yusuf Musa, has been kidnapped from his residence in Tudun Gwanfara, Lafia, the state capital.

It was gathered that some AK-47-wielding gunmen trailed the top government official and forcefully abducted him as he attempted to open the gate to his house upon returning from a trip.

Sources said the gate to his residence was found wide open late in the night, an unusual occurrence that aroused suspicion among neighbours. A search was conducted, but the permanent secretary was nowhere to be found.

“One of his neighbours raised an alarm after noticing that his car was parked outside and the gate was wide open. We searched the premises, but he was not there,” a source said.

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the incident, describing it as a suspected abduction, and said it has launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrators.

According to the police, a patrol team from B Division, Lafia, discovered a Peugeot pick-up van with its doors left open in a suspicious manner around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Further checks revealed that the gate to the victim’s residence was also ajar, raising serious security concerns.

A subsequent search of the premises confirmed the permanent secretary was missing, and his GMC vehicle, with registration number KUJ 88 PA, was also gone, further indicating a possible abduction.

In response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, immediately ordered the activation of tactical operations. Police divisions and units in Akwanga, Andaha, Garaku, and Kadarko have been alerted, and surveillance teams deployed to comb strategic routes in a bid to rescue the victim and apprehend the kidnappers.

The police chief reassured the public of the command’s resolve to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and the arrest of those responsible.

He also urged residents to remain calm and vigilant and called on anyone with useful information to contact the nearest police station or reach the Command through the emergency lines:

08036157659, 08037461715, or 07032532391.