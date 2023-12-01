JUST-IN: NAF Helicopter Crashlands In Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter, on Friday, crashlanded and exploded at the NAF Base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 7.50 am on Friday, December 1, 2023. However, what led to the crash could not be ascertained as of the time of writing this report.

A source privy to the development said, “I was inside my apartment when I heard this thunderous sound at the NAF Base.

“The next thing I saw was a thick flame. I don’t know if there are casualties because I can’t go close to the scene for now. But I heard a blast twice. ”

Confirming the crash in a statement, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the NAF MI-35P had taken off to embark on an operation against oil thieves in Rivers State.

He added that five persons on board survived with minor injuries.