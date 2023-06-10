JUST-IN: Mutfwang Sacks Suspended Council Chairmen, Swears Interim Committees

The Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has sworn in 17 Interim Transition Committee Chairmen for the Seventeen Local Government Councils in the state.

It would be recalled that the Plateau State House of Assembly had on Friday approved 17 names requested by Governor to appoint Interim Transition Committee Chairmen for all the local government Councils.

Governor Mutfwang represented by his Deputy, Hon. Josephine Piyo while swearing in the interim Chairmen at the old Government House Jos emphasised the significance of this step to ensure the smooth functioning of his administration.

New Telegraph reports that the suspension of Elected democratic structures at the Local governments was a result of failure to produce financial transaction documents despite multiple unsuccessful attempts to obtain them by the 9th Plateau State House of Assembly.

Muftwang clarified that the state government had thoroughly examined the recommendations and resolved to suspend the chairpersons to conduct a thorough and effective investigation into the matter.

He urged the transition chairpersons to collaborate with the Plateau House of Assembly and promptly provide all required documents for appropriate action.

“We will not tolerate any form of misconduct in this administration. Your primary responsibility is to stabilise the local government councils and not exploit them for personal gain. Remember, this is a transitional administration that can be replaced at any time.

While responding on behalf of the appointed interim chairmen and Chairman of Wase Local government Hon. Hamisu Anani assured the governor that they would adhere to the rules and regulations governing local government operations and work diligently for the advancement of the state.

The appointed interim chairmen for the 17 local government areas are as follows: Markus Hussaini for Jos East, Sati Shuwa for Riyom, Peter VwangDung for Jos South, Fidelis Adara for Bassa, Danjuma Kim for Barkin Ladi, Istifanus John for Jos North, Markus Artu for Mangu. Others are Hon. Monday Kassa Bokkos.

Others are Hon. Samuel Go’ar Pankshin, Caleb Shikir Kanke, Ado Yisuf Kanam, Nicholas Kemi Nshe Shendam, Christopher Audu Quanpan and Daniel Kungmi Mikang. Also swears in we’re Nanmwa Kumzhi Langtang North, and the Only Woman Mrs Manji Dangfa Langtang South.