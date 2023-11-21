JUST-IN: Moro Emerges Senate Minority Leader

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro has emerged as the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

Moro of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio as the new minority leader during plenary on Tuesday.

Following his emergence, Boro replaced Sen. Simon Nwadkwon representing Plateau North on the platform of the PDP who was sacked by the court on October 23.

An uproar, however, ensued in the upper chamber when Sen. Osita Ngwu (Enugu West/PDP) was announced as Senate Minority Whip, replacing Sen. Darlington Nwokwocha of the Labour Party (LP).

Sen. Okechukwu Ezea from Enugu North rose to fault the nomination. His observation/objection was backed by Sen. Tony Nwoye of the LP who equally rose to challenge the ceding of three of the minority leadership to the PDP, leaving the Labour Party (LP) with no representation in the senate leadership.

After an intense argument, the President of the Senate took the majority decision who had voted in favour of the PDP for the Senate Minority Whip.