JUST-IN: Mohbad’s Wife Visits Femi Falana To Seek Justice For Late Husband

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, Omowunmi on Thursday approached human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN to seek justice for his late husband.

Confirming the development, Falana in a statement made available to newsmen said MohBad’s wife recently visited his office seeking justice for her deceased husband.

According to Falana, Mrs. Omowunmi Aloba visited my office and requested legal support in seeking justice for her late husband.

He expressed his commitment to assisting her in the pursuit of truth and accountability.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023, and was laid to rest the following day.

However, the sudden and unexpected demise of the talented singer has caused a lot of controversies among Nigerians as they call for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

In response to these demands, his wife, Omowunmi reached out to Femi Falana, known for his tireless advocacy for human rights and justice.

Speaking further, Falana said he took proactive steps to ensure that the matter is given proper attention within the legal system.

He also noted that he had discussed her case while he was in a meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

During their meeting, Commissioner Owohunwa reportedly assured Mr Falana that a thorough investigation had already been initiated into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

“The young widow of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, visited our office yesterday (Tuesday) to seek support in pursuing justice for her late husband.

“While sympathising with her and the entire Aloba family, we assured her of our unalloyed commitment to ensure that the circumstances of the unfortunate death of the Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter were unearthed.

“Thereafter, we held a meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, in respect of the investigation being conducted by the police in respect of the matter. The CP furnished me with the progress made so far in the investigation.