JUST-IN: Mercy Chinwo, Husband Welcome First Child

Nigerian Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed have welcomed their first child.

The award-winning singer and her husband had in April 2023 announced that they were expecting their first child, one year after getting married.

Confirming the news, the gospel singer took to her Instagram page to share a music video of herself showing off her baby bump and thanking God for the new arrival, saying that God has filled their hearts with joy and their lips with testimonies.

However, the singer did not disclose the child’s gender, rumours circulating online suggest that the couple welcomed a boy.

She wrote: “Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving.

“You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed “YOU DO THIS ONE.”

