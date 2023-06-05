JUST-IN: Makinde Endorses Ogundoyin As 10th Oyo Assembly Speaker

The Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde on Monday endorsed the candidature of Debo Ogundoyin to serve as the Speaker of the state’s 10th House of Assembly.

Governor Makinde made the endorsement known during a ceremony held in Ona Ara Local Government Area. of the state.

While speaking at the event, the Governor said Ogundoyin is no more a stranger to the role, having served as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

The event celebrated the commissioning of an electricity restoration project for several local communities, including Olorunda Ogunsola, Idi Obi, Karen, and the Jigan area.

A prominent figure based in Ibadan identified as Dotun Sanusi generously donated to the project.