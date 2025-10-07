JUST-IN: Mahmood Yakubu Steps Down As INEC Chairman

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, stepped down as the head of the electoral commission.
Professor Yakubu made this announcement during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.
New Telegraph reports that Prof. Yakubu handed over the leadership of the commission to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will now serve as the acting National Chairman.
