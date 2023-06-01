JUST-IN: Madiebo, Chairman Of Anambra Internal Revenue Service Resigns

Mr Richard Nwora Madiebo, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, (AiRS), has resigned from his position.

Madiebo broke the news with a staff of the agency at Revenue House, Agu Awka, earlier today, Thursday, 1st June 2023.

Speaking on the development, a source at the meeting said Mr Madiebo told the staff that he had already informed Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

He did not state any reason for departing from the position, although he hinted that he informed the Governor when he was taking the job that he would only serve for a year.

There are however speculations on other possible reasons for his resignation, including a clash in responsibilities with Dr Christian Madubuko, a former Commissioner under Governor Willie Obiano who was appointed an Executive Director of AIRS by Governor Soludo months ago, he added.