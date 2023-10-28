JUST-IN: Lokpobiri, Kyari Inspect Kaduna Refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum, (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Saturday, inspected Kaduna Refinery to ascertain the work progress on the ongoing quick fix project of the refinery.

The refinery, initially with a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day was commissioned in 1980 to supply petroleum products to Northern Nigeria.

Its capacity was however, in 1983, expanded to 100,000 B/D by adding a second 50,000 B/D crude train dedicated to the production of lubricating oils (lubes). In 1986, the capacity of the first crude train was expanded to 60,000 B/D. The expansions have increased the current nameplate capacity of the refinery to 110,000 B/D.

The Kaduna refinery is one of Nigeria’s four non-functional refineries that have produced no petrol for many years, and so has made the country import-dependent for its petroleum products’ demands.

Kaduna refinery is one of Nigeria’s four dysfunctional refineries that have produced no petrol for many years, leaving the country to rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

The NNPCL had February 2023, signed an agreement with a Korean company, Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited for the rehabilitation of the refinery at the cost of $741m.

Sources said the refinery had its last turnaround maintenance about fifteen years ago.

President Bola Tinubu had directed the Ministry of Petroleum and NNPCL to fix the nation’s ailing refineries so as to start domestic crude oil refining.

Lokpobiri and Kyari, are also billed to attend the 14th Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting.