JUST-IN: Lokoja LG Council Chairman Is dead

The Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Council in Kogi State, Hon. Mohammed D Mohammed has been confirmed dead.

Late Hon. Mohammed was said to have died of high blood pressure in the early hours of Friday, November 10, 2023.

The council chairman’s last outing was during the All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting at the state government house, ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

The Lokoja Council boss will be buried according to Islamic injunction, after the Jamma’at prayer.

He is survived by a wife and children.