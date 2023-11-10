JUST-IN: LASG Suspends Ferry Operations

To ensure the safety of passengers on its waterways, the Lagos State Government has suspended its intra-city waterways transportation services, LAGFERRY.

The suspension of LAGFERRY and other private boat operators from operating at the Ipakodo, Ikorodu axis.

Sources close to state waterways regulator, the Lagos Waterways Authority (LASWA) told New Telegraph that the decision to stop ferries from loading passengers from Ipakodo jetty was taken by the government to avert calamity which may occur from a water hyacinth which has taken over ferry routes from the Ipakodo terminal in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state to other locations.

It was learned that the decision became necessary after a ferry, belonging to the state government, MF Babatunde Fashola, was trapped on the waterways with passengers onboard at Ibeshe.

Passengers and crew on board the trapped ferry, it was learned, were rescued by the emergency responders from LASWA and emergency management agencies, after a distressed call was placed across to the LAWA control office.

The suspension was also confirmed through a brief statement released by the General Manager, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, and made available to newsmen, to alert passengers across the state.

According to the statement, the LASWA boss directed all boat operators to proceed to the Majidun terminal, to continue their operations immediately.