JUST-IN: LASG Signs Five Bills Into Law

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, announced the enactment of five new laws in the state to enhance welfare, security, and justice.

According to the new bill signed into law by the State House of Assembly, includes the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Law which is aimed at combating illegal organ harvesting and regulating medical practices.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, made this announcement during a press briefing at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa, Ikeja.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed these laws to demonstrate the administration’s commitment to the welfare, security, and prosperity of Lagosians.

The other laws include the Consumer Protection Law, the Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Law, the Victims Assistance and Witness Protection Law, and the Fire and Rescue Service Law.

Pedro described these legislative measures as more than milestones, emphasizing their role in safeguarding citizens’ rights, enhancing public welfare, and addressing pressing societal issues.

The Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Law introduces a regulatory framework to prevent illicit organ trade and ensure ethical medical practices.

It bans unauthorized organ harvesting and advertisements for the sale of human organs, with violators facing penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment or fines of ₦10 million.

Pedro further noted that this law protects individuals from exploitation and ensures that medical procedures meet the highest ethical standards.

The Consumer Protection Law enhances the rights of Lagos residents in the state’s vibrant commercial landscape.

It empowers consumers to hold businesses accountable, with penalties for violations such as selling hazardous products.

Offenders may face fines of up to ₦5 million, sealing of premises, or custodial sentences of six months.

Repeat offenders are subject to stricter penalties, including fines of ₦750,000 and extended jail terms.

The Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Law focuses on equipping enforcement officers with the necessary skills and ethics to maintain law and order, while the Victims Assistance and Witness Protection Law provides critical safeguards for victims and witnesses of crimes.

The Fire and Rescue Service Law strengthens the state’s capacity to respond to emergencies and improve fire safety measures.

Pedro urged all residents to familiarize themselves with these laws and actively engage in their enforcement.

He reiterated that the legislative steps are designed to address critical challenges while paving the way for a secure, just, and prosperous Lagos.

