The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate reopening of the Oko-Oba Abattoir in the Agege Local Government Area of the state following the operators’ compliance with sanitation and hygiene regulations.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the facility was shut down on June 19 over what the State Government described as environmental violations and inappropriate operational practices.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the operators had “Substantially complied with the minimum benchmark for the operations of abattoirs in the state, which was flagrantly flouted initially, necessitating the closure.”

READ ALSO

He added that, as part of the conditions for reopening, officials from the ministry would now conduct monthly inspections of the abattoir.

“We therefore urge the operators to avoid unsanitary activities, waste mismanagement, and unhygienic handling of animal products as they conduct their businesses,” the ministry said in a separate statement on Friday.

Wahab had earlier expressed displeasure with the state of the facility during an inspection before the closure, stating in a video that, “They slaughter animals, discharge waste into the public drainage system, and it’s just unacceptable.”

He also noted that some individuals were found sleeping in the market alongside animals, describing the situation as unsafe and unhygienic.