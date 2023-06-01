JUST-IN: Labour Union Announces Nationwide Strike

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has directed its workers to shut down all operations of shipping companies as it announced an indefinite nationwide strike starting from Monday, May 5.

New Telegraph gathered that the strike was as a result of a lingering dispute with the shipping companies concerning the poor pay package and welfare of employees.

Prince Adewale Adyanju, the President-General of MWUN made the commencement of the industrial action known at the press briefing held on Thursday

Speaking at the press conference, Adeyanju lamented that, since 2018, organised Labour has been battling with the shipping companies on the minimum standard for shipping companies on the welfare of workers to no avail.

He also stated that despite several ultimatums and interventions of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, the Shipping companies, mostly multinationals, had refused to yield.

He expressed sadness that the working conditions of the workers in the nation’s shipping industry were nothing short of modern-day slavery.