JUST-IN: Labour Brings Down Gate To Access National Assembly

The leadership of the two labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Wednesday, brought down the first gate leading to the National Assembly to access the upper and lower Chambers.

The protesters who met a locked gate were forced to break down the gate after several calls that the gate should be opened amidst chants of “Ole! Ole!” “You Be Thief!” rented the air.

Labour began its peaceful procession from the Unity Fountain despite the light showers but made a detour to the Ministry of Justice, where a message was delivered to the Solicitor General of Nigeria who has continued to stand against the protest embarked upon by the workers with the theme #LetThePoorBreathe!”

President Joe Ajaero of the NLC accused the Solicitor General of providing the government with unfavorable advice that goes against the interests of Nigerians. He also noted that she would benefit from the efforts to improve Nigeria.

Labour is protesting the hike in fuel pump prices, tuition fees increase in public schools and the Federal government’s refusal to pay 9 months withheld salaries of lecturers and workers in universities.

Details later…