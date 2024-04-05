JUST-IN: Kwara Deputy Gov Loses Mum

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi has reportedly lost his mother, Mrs Ena Alabi at the age of 98.
The Jamaican-born Nigerian by citizenship and marriage, died in the early hours of Friday, April 5.
Mrs Alabi retired as a senior matron at the Maternity Hospital, Amilegbe, Ilorin, in 1980, ending decades of impactful professional service as a health service provider and caregiver.
In a condolence message, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, described Mama Ena as a humanist per excellence who served her community with her talents and rich network.
“On behalf of the Abdulrazaqs, the government and the people of Kwara State, the governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the deputy governor and his siblings on this huge loss of a faithful mother,” he said.
He asked God to repose her soul and help the family stay strong and united through the mourning period and after.