JUST-IN: Kogites In Kano Troop Out To Receive Ododo

The people of Kogi State residents in Kano State on Sunday trooped out in their numbers to receive the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh. Usman Ododo.

At a consultation meeting at Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano, representatives of the various ethnic groups assured the candidate of their unalloyed support to ensure the continuity of the Yahaya Bello legacy.

Dr H. O. Amodu who spoke on behalf of the Okun Community in Kano said the people of Kogi State who reside in Kano are solidly behind him in order to ensure that the development strides of the administration in the state is not broken. He also commended the present administration in the state for ensuring the security of lives and property.

Speaking on behalf of the Igala Community in Jigawa State, Prince Umar said the entire Kogi people in North West are ready to mobilize massively to support the election of Alhaji Usman Ododo.

“We did it for Tinubu, why won’t we do it for our own? It is not about any sectional agenda but the KOGI Agenda. Alhaji Usman Ododo will win the election massively”, he said.

On his part, Mr Bello Abdullahi Ebiya speaking on behalf of the Ebira community in Kano said all modalities are in place to galvanize the people to support the emergence of Alh. Usman Ododo. He said many of them are registered back home in Kogi State and will give their votes to the APC.

The leader of the delegation and the Kogi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Deedat Ozigi thanked the Kogi people in Kano for their wonderful reception.

He assured them that the candidate is a candidate that will promote unity and development.

On his part, the State Chairman of the party, Alh. Abdullahi Bello presented the candidate to the people, assuring them that APC will continue to promote development in Kogi State.

The candidate of the APC, Alh. Usman Ododo promised to sustain the lofty legacies of Governor Yahaya Bello. He said if elected, his policies will promote unity, development and religious harmony.

In his words: “We will sustain the security architecture of the State and concentrate on infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education and human capital development.

“Power belongs to God and He gives it through the people. We will continue to interact and sell our agenda across the state and everywhere we have our people. We depend on your support. But we want to assure you that we will support peaceful poll”, he said.