JUST-IN: Kogi Gov Ododo Visits President Tinubu

…Discusses issues on Security, food security and road infrastructures in his state

The governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo subsequently briefed Tinubu on the security situation in Kogi State and efforts by his administration to consistently improve on the security architecture in the state to enhance performance in securing lives and property in all parts of the state.

The Governor equally commended President Tinubu on his efforts to ensure prompt intervention to address food security challenges in the country.

He however intimated the president with the positive feedback from the people of Kogi State following the distribution of food palliatives in the state last month.

Governor Ododo assured the president of his commitment to ensuring food security in the state with the clearing of hectares of land and subsidies for farmers in the state to boost food production, and improve processing facilities and access to the market.

The Governor commended President Tinubu for the speed and commitment demonstrated by the federal ministry of works towards achieving timely completion of federal road projects in Kogi State, stressing that the Abuja-Lokoja-Benin road is currently enjoying attention, which reflects the determination of the federal government under President Tinubu to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

In his response, President Tinubu commended Governor Ododo for his impressive start to life in office as the Governor of Kogi State and assured of his continued support for the Governor in his efforts to transform the state.