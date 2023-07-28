JUST-IN: Kidnappers Abduct Farmer In Osun, Demand N15m Ransom

A farmer identified as Banji Idowu has been kidnapped by some yet-to-be-identified kidnappers in Osun State.

Idowu who is a retired teacher in Lagos was kidnapped in his farm located at Iregun via Ilowa in Obokun Local Government area of the State.

The ugly incident according to a family source occurred on Monday, July 24, 2023, around 4:00 pm.

The source told our correspondent that kidnappers left some live bullets suspected to be that of AK 47 riffle at the scene of the incident indicating the kind of arms they have in their possession.

“Banji Idowu was a teacher. He was teaching in Lagos before he retired and after his retirement, he relocated to Ilesa and started farming at Iregun village.

“On the day of the incident, July 24, he spoke with his wife on the phone and some minutes after 4:pm in the evening, his number could not be reached again.

He further said, “We received a call from the kidnappers on Tuesday demanding a sum of N30 million to release him.

“We have reported the matter at the Ayeso police station, but we were directed to go and report at Obokun police division, in Ibokun.

“Police and members of the local hunters are combing the bush in the area.

“Amotekun men are also involved in the search. But currently, the victim is still with them (abductors). They later called back late yesterday asking us to pay a sum of N15 million with a condition that the ransom must be paid in cash.

Osun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, when contacted on Friday confirmed the incident.

She said, “We are already working on the incident. He will be rescued.”