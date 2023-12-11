JUST-IN: Kidnapped FULAFIA Students Regain Freedom

Seven students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) in Nasarawa State, who were abducted four days ago, have regain their freedom from their abductors.

New Telegraph gathered that the students were released on Sunday evening, December 10 through efforts by a collaborative team of the military and other security forces.

The President of the Student Representative Council, Ibrahim Ogabo, confirmed the development in a phone conversation with Channels Television.

The group of students, consisting of three females and four males, were at the school’s clinic as of the time of filing this report.

New Telegraph recalls that the abduction occurred last Wednesday night when the students were taken from their off-campus accommodation in Gandu village, leading to immediate protests by their fellow students.

The demonstrators demanded the release of their peers and called for enhanced security measures in the vicinity.

Gandu village, a well-known student hub, is one of six communities closely connected to the school premises.

It accommodates over 6,000 students, particularly those in the 300 to 500 levels, as the university does not provide housing for them.

Unfortunately, Gandu has been a target for criminal activities, including kidnappings and robberies, affecting both students and local residents, as well as businesses.