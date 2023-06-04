New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
JUST-IN: Kidnapped Anambra Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara who was abducted on May 3, 2023, has finally regained his freedom from his abductors on Sunday, May 4.

Recall that the Nnewi Catholic Diocese Chancellor, Rev Fr Raphael Ezogu had in a press release confirmed that the Priest was kidnapped on his way to Nnewi from Awka when the incident occurred.

But in a statement issued on Sunday, the Chancellor revealed that Rev Fr Mbamara was released this Sunday, urging the general public to thank God for the Priest’s safe return.

But the Chancellor did not disclose if the ransom was paid before his release from the claws of his abductors.

The Anambra State Police Command is yet to make a statement in that regard as of the time of filing this report.

