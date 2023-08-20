JUST-IN: Kiddwaya Evicted From BBNaija All-Stars Show

Sunday, August 20th live eviction show saw Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya walk out of the Big Brother house following his eviction from the reality TV show.

With the announcement of the eviction jury, which happens to be Saskay, Vee, and Elozonam to decide on one housemate to be evicted from the All-Stars edition by picking from the two lowest-ranked housemates, Kiddwaya was the decision of the three-man jury.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made announced the eviction of Kiddwaya from the reality show during the live eviction programme televised across the country.

It would be recalled that the housemates who were up for possible eviction were Whitemoney, Pere, Venita, Frodd, Cross, Seyi, Ilebaye, Tolanibaj, Angel, Soma, Neo, Cee-C, Kiddwaya and Adekunle.

During the live eviction show, in a black envelope given to the juries, it could be seen as Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya were the lowest ranked housemates of which the jury will decide on whom to be evicted.

After much deliberation, the trio Vee, Elozonam, and Saskay unanimously selected Kiddwaya to be evicted from the show.

Kiddwaya is the third housemate to be evicted from the show.