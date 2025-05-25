Share

On Sunday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the release of the results of its resit examination conducted for candidates affected by the technical error during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sunday Telegraph gathered that out of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, 21,082 were absent on the examination day.

Speaking in a press statement made available to newsmen by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said no explanation was provided for the high number of absentees.

“Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent,” the statement partly read.

It would be recalled that the results of the 2025 UTME were originally released on 9 Maysed 9 and on May 14.

But the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, revealed that the results of 379,997 candidates across 157 centres in the Lagos and South-East zones were compromised due to a technical glitch.

