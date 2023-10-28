JUST-IN: Iyalode Of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson Dies At 72

The Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson has reportedly died at the age of 72 years.

Sources at her family compound in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said she died in the early hours of Saturday.

Lawson, a business magnate, entrepreneur and educationist was the female President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

She was crowned the Iyalode of Yorubaland by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Lawson also served as the chairman of the board of the Governing Council of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ogun State.

Lawson who also until her death the Iyalode of Egbaland, was the past president of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ABEOCCIMA) and NACCIMA and the proprietress of Lawson Group of Schools, Abeokuta.

The news of her death was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of ABEOCCIMA, AbdulRahman Maku.

The statement reads partly, “We regret to announce the demise of NACCIMA past President and ABEOCCIMA matron/chairman, board of trustees, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, (Iyalode of Yorubaland) which occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday 28th October 2023.

“Burial arrangement to be announced later by the family.”