JUST-IN: Israel Prime Minister Reveals Gaza Assault ‘Only The Beginning’

BERLIN, GERMANY – MARCH 16: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) speak to the media following talks at the Chancellery on March 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Netanyahu’s one-day visit to Berlin is being accompanied by protests, including both by people angry over Israel’s policies towards Palestinians as well as those critical of possible new legislation in Israel supported by Netanyahu that would undermine the independence and the power of Israel’s Supreme Court, effectively curtailing democracy in Israel. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that Israel’s week-old retaliation for the Hamas assault from Gaza was “only the beginning,” though he did not elaborate on what might follow or for how long.
“We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might,” Netanyahu said in a brief statement which, unusually, was televised after the Jewish sabbath had begun. “I emphasize that this is only the beginning.”
READ ALSO:
- Israeli/Palestinian Crisis Capable Of Escalating Into Regional, Global War –JNI
- Israel Ignored Warnings Of ‘Something Big’Coming – Egypt
- Israel Carries Out Strikes On Lebanon After Attack
With tens of thousands of Israeli troops massed on the Gaza frontier, Netanyahu said in a televised address: “Our enemies have only just started paying the price.
I cannot reveal what will happen, but I am telling you this is just the beginning.”
Following the massive airstrikes conducted on Sunday morning by Hamas taking Israel and indeed the whole world unaware, killing tens of people both young and old, citizens and tourists, civilians and military personnel.
Israel carried out a counter-offensive that has seen almost the whole of Gaza turned into rubble and the state of Israel is seen as not being done yet.