JUST-IN: INEC Fixes Date For FCT Area Election

On Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed a date for the Area Council Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this during the first quarterly meeting with political parties in Abuja announced 21st February, 2026 as the date of the election.

According to the electoral umpire boss, the INEC is responsible for the Abuja Area Councils, he is the only part of the country that conducts local government elections, where there has never been a caretaker committee, irregularity of elections and where no one political party has ever won all the seats.

He said, “On 21st February 2026 voting will take place in all the designated polling units across the 68 constituencies to elect six Area Council Chairman and 62 councillors in compliance with The mandatory legal requirements.

“The notice for the election in the FCT will be published next month, that is on the 26th of February 2025.

“Primaries will be held from ninth to 30th June 2025, the candidate nomination portal will open from 9 am on the 21st of July to 6 pm on the 11th of August, 2025.

“The final list of candidates will be published on 22nd September 2025. Campaign in public by political parties will commence on 24 September 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday, 19, February 2026.

He said the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the election, as well as the list of constituencies and type of elections in the FCT, will be uploaded to the Commission’s website on Wednesday.

He said the Commission will come up with plans for other routine activities, such as the continuous voter registration and the conduct of outstanding elections.

