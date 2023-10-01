JUST-IN: Ilebaye Wins BBNaija All-Stars Season

As anticipated, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye has been announced as the winner of Season 8 of the reality TV show.

Ilebaye on Sunday, October 1, 2023, won the highly coveted spot as she was announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the winner of the All-Stars season with a whopping sum of N120 million grand prize.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Ilebaye beat the winner of the “Pepper Dem Gang” Season 4, Mercy Eke to the crown.

According to Ebuka, Ilebaye won the N120 million cash prize and other prizes from the sponsors of the show.

Her announcement came in with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke holding hands, as Ebuka Obi announced her as the winner of the All-Stars show.

Recalls that All-Stars finalists were, Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye, Adekunle, Pere and Cross.

Earlier, Cross, Pere, Adekunle, and Cee-C were evicted from the show.