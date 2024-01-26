JUST-IN: ‘I Remain Ogun Speaker’ – Oluomo

The impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on Friday, broke his silence, insisting that he remained the Speaker of the State Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that Oluomo’s comment is coming three days after he was impeached by 18 lawmakers in the house.

Oluomo, who addressed a press conference at his quarters, however, vowed to challenge his impeachment at the court of law.

He described the impeachment as dramatic and revealed that he chose to leave the premises for the governor’s office when it commenced.

Impeached on Tuesday and replaced by Oludaisi Elemide, a lawmaker representing the Odeda constituency, Oluomo accused aggrieved lawmakers of terrorizing him since the beginning of his second term.

“I remain Speaker of the Assembly. I have even filed a suit asking the court to determine whether the Speaker of the Assembly could be impeached through a jest,” Oluomo declared.

Responding to allegations of financial misappropriation, Oluomo stated that he has records of transactions between him and the members of the house.

He expressed disappointment in the lack of intervention from Governor Dapo Abiodun and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which he had expected.

Having waited for the party’s leadership to intervene without success, Oluomo announced his decision to take the matter to court.

Despite describing Abiodun as his benefactor and expressing gratitude for endorsing his candidacy for the Speakership twice, Oluomo emphasized the need for justice.

He also acknowledged Senator Adeola Olamilekan, popularly known as Yayi, as a personal friend. Oluomo praised the transparency in the distribution of Christmas gifts to the House by Yayi and others.

