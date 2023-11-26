JUST-IN: Hundreds Of Women Protest Appeal Court Sacking Of Abba

Hundreds of Women marched in Protest to the Kano State Police Command against the recent Court of Appeal judgment that nullified the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The women, who carried placards and sang songs in support of Mr Yusuf, said they were protesting the alleged injustice done to the people of Kano state by the appellate court, “because to Us that nullification is against the Mandates of Millions of Electorates who voted for Abba Kabir Yusuf”.

The Protesters who began their march from the residence of former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at Miller Road, went peacefully straight to the state Police Command Headquarters in the Bompai area to handed over their letter of Protest.

However, on their way to the Bompai area, the protesters were intercepted by teams of armed police officers and personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service, who escorted them peacefully to their destination.

The women, most of whom wore red veils, converged on the Police command Headquarters and demanded to see the Commissioner of Police, CP Usaini Gumel

Some of the demonstrated carried placards with inscriptions such as “Our mandate must be restored”, “Injustice exposed in CTC” and “Kano voted for Abba” among others.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

The protesters told journalists that they were protesting against the Appeal Court’s judgment, which removed Governor Yusuf.

They called on the Supreme Court, where Mr Yusuf had filed an appeal to serve justice in the matter by ensuring “the governor retains his seat, being the winner of the popular votes in the March 18, 2023 election in the state.”

One of them, Zuwaira Abubakar said: The protest is not for Abba alone but for Kano state. The world has seen that Governor Abba was voted for during the March 18 polls. The state should not be taken away from him.”

Another protester pleaded with the federal government to stop “interfering with the courts” and allow justice to be done.