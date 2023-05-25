New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
JUST-IN: Health Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

The Health workers under the aegis of  Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Health Care Professional Association (AHPA), have directed their members to embark on an indefinite strike.

JOHESU is the umbrella body of health workers’ unions and associations, including the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI)

Addressing the media on Thursday in Abuja, the National Vice Chairman of JOHESU, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, asked health workers nationwide to stay off their duty posts pending when all issues under contention were addressed by the federal government.

According to him, the strike action had became necessary given the failure of the federal government to meet its demands.

The leadership of JOHESU had in a letter dated May 9, 2023, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over alleged inconsistencies of the government in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers on their platforms.

