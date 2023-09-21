JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers In Enugu

Yet-to-be-identified assailants have reportedly killed two Police Mobile Force officers while another sustained bullet injuries during an ambush in Enugu State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened at about 7:30 pm on Wednesday along the Udi-Ozalla Road as a team of police officers from Operation Restore Peace Enugu was on routine patrol.

The slain officers were identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Danjuma Joseph and Inspector Abu Elamaje. They were rushed to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku-Ozalla for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies of the deceased security personnel were subsequently placed in the hospital’s mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Inspector Udeme Udomeng, who sustained gunshot injuries, received medical treatment and was later discharged.

The police source further said that efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

According to information from the command, “MINE and other command tactical teams reinforced at the area of the incident on cordon and search operation for possible arrest of suspects. Further development shall be communicated.”