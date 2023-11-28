JUST-IN: Gunmen Kill DPO, Orderly In Imo

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Biafra Liberation Army have killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and its orderly in Imo State.

New Telegraph gathered that the DPO was overseeing Ahiazu, Mbaise Local Government Area of the state before he was killed in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28.

The Senior Police Officer and his orderly were ambushed at Ahiara junction while refuelling their operational vehicle.

According to a source privy to the development, the lifeless body of the DPO, bearing multiple gunshot wounds.

He said: “It was some concerned civilians who removed the murdered orderly from the operational van, both have been moved to the mortuary.

A man who simply identified himself as Shamsideen on his X handle said it was an unfortunate incident. ” When are we going to get out of this mess as a country? May his soul rest in peace.

Mr Nwachukwu also on his X handle said the way life is being wasted in Nigeria is alarming, and urged the police to fish out the gunmen. While Udoh on his own said the blood of the victims would speak against their killers for generations to come.